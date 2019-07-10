WIN a Game & Fish LIFETIME Youth License at the Wyoming Game & Fish Open House

You and your family are invited to attend an open house hosted by Ducks Unlimited where you can get to know the people who manage your fisheries/wildlife and lead the Wyoming Game & Fish Department.

When Thursday July 18, 2019

5:30-7PM Where Holiday Inn

675 Sunset Dr. Rock Springs

Bring the kids!

They can WIN donated lifetime licenses for Game Bird/Small Game/Fishing and Conservation Stamp thanks to Ducks Unlimited and Southwest Chapter Muley Fanatics Foundation.

*Only youth that meet residency requirements for a lifetime license and are at least 10 are eligible to win.

👋 See you there!

