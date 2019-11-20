Wind and Snow with a High Near 35

Weather Story

Much colder today with snow expected across most of the area. Gusty conditions across much of the area will result in blowing snow. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow, mainly after 9am. Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. Temperature rising to near 35 by 8am, then falling to around 27 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight

Snow likely, mainly before 10pm. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Patchy blowing snow before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Monday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.