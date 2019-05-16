Winners Announced From Men’s Senior Golf Association Weekly Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS — The Men’s Senior Golf Association announced winners of the weekly tournament which took place on Thursday, May 16. Members of the Men’s Senior Golf Association played a Four Man Best ball during their weekly Association tournament.

First place low gross team members were Dick Fischer, Ronnie Montoya, Ken Spicer and Bill McMahan. First place low net team members were John Gomez, Don Harris, Tony Pasin and Keith Shiflett.

The Association invites Seniors (over 50), regardless of ability, to join in play. Participants need to register at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday between 8:00 and 8:45 a.m. Beginning tee times will start at 9:00 a.m.