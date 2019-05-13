Winners of the First Annual Taco Fest Announced

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency hosted the first ever Taco Fest on May 11, 2019 and it was a rousing success with over 2,000 tacos served during the 6 hour event.

The fiesta also featured music, games, Mexican soda, beer and of course, tacos.

At this fund-raising event, people had their chance to vote for their favorite taco and the People’s Choice Award went to Casa Chavez with their Street Taco. Other awards, selected by a distinguished panel of judges, include:

Best Traditional Taco – Super Tortas Mina

Best Veggie Taco – Casa Chavez

Most Creative Taco – Smith’s Food & Drug

Super Tortas Mina