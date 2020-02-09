Winners of Western’s Second Annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College has been celebrating Homecoming this week with several festivities including the Homecoming Chili Cook-Off.

Several businesses and individuals prepared homemade chili for the community to enjoy on Saturday in Downtown Rock Springs.

As the community strolled Downtown, they got to sample various green and red chilies. The chilies were judged by Mayor Tim Kaumo, Eve Piza (owner of Eve’s restaurant), and Leah Lassise (Chef and Director of the Café at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital).

The community also got a say in the best chili with the people’s choice award. Check out the winners below!

Green Chili Winners

JFC Engineering Patricia Olsen Student Nursing Association

Red Chili Winners

Sidekicks Boschettos Wyoming Cancer Resource

People’s Choice Winner