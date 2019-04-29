Winning Cowboy Draw Lottery Ticket Sold in Evanston

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Lottery has announced that a winning Cowboy Draw ticket has been sold in Evanston.

Some lucky winner will claim $1,516,599 from the popular lotto game. According the company, the winning ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly in Evanston which is located at 1900 Harrison Drive.

The winning ticket numbers are 14, 36, 38, 41 and 45. So be sure to check your tickets if you purchased them at that location. Because as Paul Newman once famously for claimed in the Color of Money, “money won is twice as sweet as money earned!”