Winter Conditions to Sweep the State Over the Weekend

WYOMING– According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the state is expected to see snow over the weekend and very cold temperatures for this time of year.

Snow will start along the Montana border early on Saturday, moving west into the state throughout the morning. By Saturday evening, snow will be developing along the I-80 corridor, including Sweetwater County.

Very poor travel is expected along I-80, I-25, and adjacent roads. The storm is expected to last throughout the entirety of Sunday.

I-80 Rawlins to Cheyenne is predicted to have especially poor travel conditions.