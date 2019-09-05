Winter Mountain Race Coming to Pinedale in 2020

PINEDALE — Coming in March 2020, The Drift foot, ski and fat bike race will offer a 100 mile option through the along the CDT between Kendall Valley and Dunoir. There are also 13 and 28 mile options.

For the last 100 years Wyoming cowboys have “drifted” their cattle each fall out of the mountains where they go to to the desert for the winter. The cows want nothing to do with this winter wonderland. Our racers don’t have that same sense of self preservation.Choose your discipline–Ski, Bike, Run– then set out to complete the course before mother nature finds a way to finish it for you.The temperatures can be sub zero, the wind can be relentless, and the snow can be soft and soul sucking. If you want a fast manicured course with aid stations every few miles this isn’t your race. If you want a true challenge in magical untamed wilderness, join us. You will be glad you did.

There will be an informational meeting September 26 at 6:30 pm at the Sublette county library Lovett Room in Pinedale. All prospective racers and volunteers encouraged to attend.

To find out more, visit www.thedrift100.com.