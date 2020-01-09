Wolves Land 17 Top-Ranked Wrestlers in Week 2 Rankings

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves landed four top wrestlers in the latest Wyo Wrestling 4A rankings. The Wolves placed four first-ranked wrestlers along with 13 other ranked wrestlers in their respective weight divisions.
The Wolves will hit the road and travel to Uintah High School for the Tournament of Champions over the weekend.
Below are the rankings for the GRHS wrestling team provided by wyowrestling.com:
Green River High School
106
3. T. Scicluna
4. T. Dalton
113
1. D. Martinez
6. C. Todd
120
1. C. Mele
6. H. Davis
126
2. K. Flores
4. N. Campos
132
3. K. Knezovich
145
6. C. Nunn
152
3. J. Weipert
160
3. J. Leininger
170
7. K. Wilson
182
1. P. Tucker
195
1. K. Lloyd
6. K. Bartlett
220
5. S. Wilde