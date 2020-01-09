Wolves Land 17 Top-Ranked Wrestlers in Week 2 Rankings

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves landed four top wrestlers in the latest Wyo Wrestling 4A rankings. The Wolves placed four first-ranked wrestlers along with 13 other ranked wrestlers in their respective weight divisions.

The Wolves will hit the road and travel to Uintah High School for the Tournament of Champions over the weekend.

Below are the rankings for the GRHS wrestling team provided by wyowrestling.com:

Green River High School

106

3. T. Scicluna

4. T. Dalton

113

1. D. Martinez

6. C. Todd

120

1. C. Mele

6. H. Davis

126

2. K. Flores

4. N. Campos

132

3. K. Knezovich

145

6. C. Nunn

152

3. J. Weipert

160

3. J. Leininger

170

7. K. Wilson

182

1. P. Tucker

195

1. K. Lloyd

6. K. Bartlett

220

5. S. Wilde