Wolves Survive, Knock Out Tigers in Regionals

CASPER — Win or go home. That is the ultimatum this weekend in high school soccer for many teams around the state playing in various regional tournaments. Such was the case for the #4 Rock Springs Tigers and #5 Green River Wolves. In a must-win game for both teams, the rival schools met for the third time this season. In dominating fashion, the Wolves won in a 5-0 shutout over the Tigers. The victory qualifies Green River for the state tournament.

The last time the Wolves and Tigers played was on April 25 in Rock Springs. The game resulted in a 1-1 tie at the end of overtime. Earlier in the season, the Wovles had beaten the Tigers 2-1. Thursday afternoon’s victory gives the Wolves the advantage in the series between the two schools.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Rock Springs ends it’s season with a 5-9-1 record. The Tigers began the first half of the season 5-3 before finishing the remainder season 0-6-1.

As for the Wolves, Kelly Walsh poses as the next challenger for Green River tomorrow at noon. The last time these two teams matched up in the regular season, the Wolves lost 4-0 to the Trojans.

Girls Action

The girls teams for both schools are also part of the tournament.

Green River Lady Wolves soccer was eliminated on Thursday by Jackson in a final score of 3-2. The Lady Wolves will not have the opportunity to play in the state tournament.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers watched from the sidelines throughout the first round due to a bye, but will play the winner of the Natrona/Star Valley game at 2:00 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. Rock Springs already is guaranteed a spot in the state tournament next weekend.