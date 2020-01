ROCK SPRINGS — The Green River Wolves traveled to Rock Springs on Friday to take part in the Rock Springs Invite at Rock Springs High School. The Wolves ended up taking first in the swim meet, outperforming Rock Springs, Evanston, Kemmerer and Lyman. Green River scored 346 team points in the meet.

Green River finished in first place in a total of five events.

The Wolves will be back in the pool on Saturday, January 11 in Evanston.

For full results from the meet, please click below.