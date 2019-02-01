Wolves, Tigers Split First Meeting of the Season

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves welcomed in the Rock Springs Tigers for the first meeting of the year between the two teams. The Lady Tigers claimed their ninth win of the year over the Lady Wolves while the Tigers dropped to 3-10 on the season against the Wolves.

Green River High School

Below are photos and short recaps from both games.

GIRLS VARSITY

Rock Springs 59 Green River 52 The Lady Wolves started with a hot hand to open up the game against visiting Rock Springs. A quick 11-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game was exactly what the Lady Wolves and head coach Rick Carroll were looking for. Rock Springs only scored six points in the first quarter — all coming from Brenli Jenkins. The results of the first quarter would flip in the second quarter. A few three pointers in the second quarter rallied the Lady Tigers back from the nine-point deficit. Jenkins continued shooting at a high level and took the first Rock Springs lead late in the second quarter. Green River only found two three-pointers resulting in six points throughout the second half. Rock Springs went into halftime with a 27-21 lead over Green River. The Lady Wolves began the second half with a handful of turnovers which converted into points for Rock Springs. The momentum from the second quarter carried into the third for the Lady Tigers as the offense was able to execute the offense and play gritty defense. A three-point shot by the Lady Wolves pulled the score within nine at the end of the third, 41-32 in favor of Rock Springs. Again, the Lady Tigers faced an important fourth quarter which has been a recurring theme throughout the season. Green River made a late comeback that pulled it within five points due to a three-point shot by Madelyn Heiser. The five-point lead would prove to be enough for Rock Springs as the Lady Wolves could not complete a comeback. Rock Springs would end up winning 59-52.



BOYS VARSITY

Rock Springs 51 Green River 83 Green River put together a perfectly scripted first quarter which would set the stage for a dominating win over the Rock Springs Tigers. An opening 13-2 run by the Wolves seemed almost too much for the Tigers to overcome in the opening minutes of play. However, the Tigers did put on a run to bring the game back within seven points after a timeout. Green River moved the ball extremely well and found open shots from beyond the arc. The opening 26-point quarter for Green River gave the Wolves an eight-point lead. The Wolves extended the lead in the second quarter. The 14-point lead at half was partially due to the fact that Chase Stoeger ate the Tigers’ defense alive. The senior point guard shredded the interior of the Tigers’ defense. Stoeger’s presence continued to have an impact in the third quarter. His opening three-pointer in the third quarter was infectious to the rest of the team. The Wolves went on a shooting spree and took advantage of a flat Rock Springs offense to take a 25-point lead. Green River had no problem maintaining the lead in the fourth quarter as the Wolves went on to win 83-51. The victory improved the Wolves to 8-6 on the season while the loss gave the Tigers their tenth loss.



Looking Ahead

Both the Tigers and Wolves will meet up one more time this season. The two teams are set to play on February 21 in Rock Springs at Tiger Stadium. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.