WWCC Mustang Wrestling Team Ranked 1st in Nation

Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling is ranked as the #1 team in the nation going into the 2019-2020 season. This comes after a solid season last year where the Mustangs qualified all 10 wrestlers for the national competition, a school record, and placed 8th overall at the NJCAA Nationals.

The Mustangs also start this current season with wrestlers Kyle Evans (141 lbs.) and Landon Brown (Hwt.) ranked 1st and Jared Bird (174 lbs.) and Tucker Tomlinson (197 lbs.) ranked 2nd in their weight divisions. See all rankings here.

Head Coach Art Castillo – WWCC Wrestling Head Coach Art Castillo said, “Our guys work so hard in all phases of life, on and off the mat, and this ranking is great a representation of that. To be ranked #1 in the nation is exciting! It gives Western and our community something to be proud of. But, we need to handle it with maturity and remain focused on the processes that got us to this point. After all – it’s not how we start, but how we finish.”

Mustang Wrestling season has already gotten underway with an intrasquad dual in October and the Cowboy Open this past weekend in Laramie. Their first home dual will be against Northwest College will be on Dec. 18.

Find out more about WWCC Wrestling here and we hope to see you on the mat supporting these boys this year!