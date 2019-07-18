WYDOT Helps With Local Charity Event

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) recently swung in to assist a local charity Fast Cars & Foster Kids with one of their annual autocross events at the First Choice Ford parking lot. When an unforeseen mechanical issue prevented the organization from cleaning and sweeping the lot for the safety of the competitors, WYDOT stepped in to make sure the event could run smoothly and safely. WYDOT crew members Paul McGuire and Bill Croy brought in a water truck and sweeper to clean the lot, so drivers could compete on clean pavement.

The autocross event, organized by Fast Cars & Foster kids, was put on to raise money for children in foster care in Sweetwater County. Their next event will take place at Western Wyoming Community College on August 10 and will include a car show, autocross and a burnout contest. There will be an additional autocross race at the First Choice Ford parking lot on Dewar Drive on August 13-14.

The board members of Fast Cars & Foster Kids would like to extend their gratitude to First Choice Ford and WYDOT for assisting in making the event possible.

For more information about Fast Cars & Foster Kids, visit their facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/kidsandcars2017 or call Bill at 307-389-8262.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers that if you want to drive fast, sign up for autocross with Fast Cars & Foster Kids. Any other time, obey all posted speed limits, wear your seat belt, slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.