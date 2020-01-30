WYDOT Plow Struck on Interstate This Morning Near Patrick Draw

The driver of a WYDOT snowplow sustained non-life threatening injuries in an accident near Patrick Draw this morning.

ROCK SPRINGS — A Wyoming Department of Transportation plow was hit this morning by a semi truck around milepost 148 on Interstate 80 this morning.   

According to WYDOT District 3 Public Relations Specialist Stephanie Harsha, the plow driver “sustained undetermined injuries, but were not life-threatening.” 

The driver of the semi truck did not have life threatening injuries either, according to Harsha. 

A formal release will be forthcoming as more details are available.  

The snowplow that was hit this morning by a semi-truck near Patrick Draw.

