WYDOT to Conduct Chip Seal Work on WYO 372

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from HK Contractors, will be conducting chip seal work this week on WYO 372. Work will begin tomorrow, June 25 and will last throughout the week, weather permitting.

During chip seal operations, traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flagger and pilot cars. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that will occur through the work zones. Delays are expected to last 10 to 20 minutes at a time.

The chip seal work could last several days and will be followed by a sweeping and final asphalt seal sprayed a few days after the initial work is completed. No passing zones will be marked with temporary signs for the duration of the work.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.