Wyoming Boys’ and Girls’ State Accepting Applications

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Nominations and applications for the 2020 Wyoming Boys’ State session, June 14-20, at the University of Wyoming in Laramie are now being accepted online. Applications are also open for the 2020 Wyoming Girls’ State session on June 7-13 here.

Boys’ and Girls’ State, the nation’s premier program to develop tomorrow’s leaders, is sponsored by the American Legion and is offered to boys and girls who have completed their junior year and have at least one remaining semester in high school. Applicants must be of good character and have an interest in government.

Delegates will compete for a variety of scholarships and may earn three college credits for completion of the program. Two Wyoming delegates for both the boys and girls programs will have the opportunity to attend the Boys’ and Girls’ Nation programs in Washington, D.C.

Applications must be completed online and submitted to the high school student guidance office or local American Legion Post.

Contact Joe Tallon at 307-389-3041 or Sandy Tallon at 307-389-3713 for more information.