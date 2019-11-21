Wyoming Community Foundation Gives Actors’ Mission $5,000

ROCK SPRINGS– Paula Wonnacott, President of the Rock Springs Chapter of the Wyoming Community Foundation (WyCF), recently presented a $5,000 check to Actors’ Mission Board Members.

The $5,000 donation will be used to help defray planning and architectural fees for the renovation of a downtown building in Rock Springs for a black box theatre.

Actors’ Mission has enjoyed the support of the WyCF from the beginning of the Actors’ Mission building project.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In 2018, with donations from Rock Springs community members, WyCF worked with this group to set up and maintain an endowment fund for Actors’ Mission that will ensure its future.