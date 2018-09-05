Wyoming Community Foundation Offers Help to Rock Springs City Council

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Community Foundation stands ready to assist with programs which benefit charitable organizations within the Rock Springs community, WYCF spokeswoman Anita McGlaughlin told Mayor Carl Demshar and the Rock Springs City Council last night.

The Wyoming Community Foundation is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, McGlaughlin said.

Since the organization’s founding in 1988, approximately $67 million in grants have been distributed. Since 1991, the WYCF has distributed over $455,000 in Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The WYCF works with many different organizations but mainly focuses on benefitting children in the community.

McLaughlin’s list of local organizations benefitting from WYCF assistance includes the Boys & Girls Club, Child Development Center, Community Fine Arts Center, Edward Curtis Exhibit, Hospice of Sweetwater County, Raising Readers in Wyoming, Inc., Red Desert Humane Society, Rock Springs Girls Softball Association and the YWCA of Sweetwater County.

The local Rock Springs chapter of the WYCF is willing to listen to requests for funding including areas of children & recreation, new or ongoing programs, critical staff positions, specific supplies & equipment, board training & strategic planning, and start-up funds for new community initiatives and solutions.

To obtain further information about the WYCF, write to: WYCF—Rock Springs Area, c/o Wyoming Community Foundation, 1472 N. 5th Street, Suite 201, Laramie, WY 82072.

Proclamations

Mayor Carl Demshar read a pair of proclamations, the first declaring September 2018 to be “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month” in Rock Springs, and the second declaring September 24-30 to be “Diaper Need Awareness Week” in Rock Springs.

New business

The council voted unanimously to approve the following measures:

–A request from the Rock Springs Housing Authority for permission to call for bids for Fire and Extended Coverage and Boiler Insurance Coverage for the Housing Authority’s Public Housing apartments and buildings;

–A request from the city Engineering and Operations Department for permission to bid a one-ton pickup for the Water Division;

–A request from the Parks and Recreation Department for permission to apply for three grants from the Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board for upcoming events to include: the Wind & Mud Hockey Tournament, the Drop In Hockey Tournament, and the December Dunk Basketball Tournament;

–A request from the Wild Horse Saloon for a Liquor Catering Permit for the High Desert Human Resources Association’s Life Rolls on Benefit on Sept. 20, 2018 from 6:30 p.m.—midnight at the Sweetwater Events Complex (requires approval by the Green River City Council);

–A request from Lew’s Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the Genesis Service Awards Banquet on Sept. 26, 2018 from 4-11 p.m. at the Bunning Freight Station.

Resolutions

With Councilman Rob Zotti abstaining both times, Mayor Demshar and the City Council approved two resolutions:

–accepting and approving a contract with DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc. in the amount of $405,203, for the 2019 Concrete Replacement Phase 1 Project;

–accepting and approving a contract with R&D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance, LC, in the amount of $46,527.05, for the 2018 Crack Seal Phase II Project.

The Rock Springs City Council meets every first and third Tuesday of the month in the city hall council room. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public.