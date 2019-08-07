Wyoming Head Turners Car Club and Whisler Chevrolet Raises Over $11,000 for Boys & Girls Club

ROCK SPRINGS– The Wyoming Head Turners Car Club coordinated with Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac to put on the Wyoming Head Turners Car Show on July 20, in which all the proceeds benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County.

The Wyoming Head Turners Car Club and Whisler Chevrolet presented a check Wednesday to the Boys & Girls Club in the amount of $11,130.

“The sponsorship and the support just means the world to us,” Lisa Stewart, BGC of Sweetwater County CEO said. “To see the community come together to support the kids we work with everyday is overwhelming and it’s very appreciated.”

The car show was complete with awesome cars, food vendors, games, and community donated auction items and raffle baskets.

The Wyoming Head Turners Car Club is based on doing things for charity, so having the opportunity to give back to the community’s youth was “fantastic,” Aaron Cloyd, President of the Wyoming Head Turners Car Club said.

“We went out and looked at charities, and we wanted to make a big impact on our community. The Boys & Girls Club fit that quite well,” Cloyd said. “We’re big for kids, so anything we can do for kids and children’s charities, that’s where we want to be. For us as a club, it’s a huge honor to have an opportunity to bring something to the table for a local organization.”

A shot from the Wyoming Head Turners Car Show, hosted by Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac. Photo contributed by Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac

Stewart said the Boys & Girls Club works with over 400 kids per year and that this donation will help them immensely.

“This will go along way to help the club that these kids come to every day for anything from education to healthy food to exercise, as well other programs that we offer,” Stewart said.

A lot of work went into this car show and it would not have been possible without the community’s support.

“I, along with Whisler Chevrolet, would like to thank everyone who sponsored and attended our Annual Car Show. Without the generosity of the public, we would not have been able to raise $11,130 for the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County,” Andria Whisler Smith, owner of Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac said.

“Help us endorse these fantastic businesses and individuals so that they can continue to thrive in this charitable community,” Whisler said.