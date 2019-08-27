Wyoming Inmate Suliber Dies in Torrington Hospital

TORRINGTON– Alan James Suliber, a Wyoming inmate, died from a lengthy illness on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Banner Health Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming.

Suliber was sentenced on September 29, 1992 by Sweetwater County District Court Judge Jere A. Ryckman. He was serving a life sentence for 2nd Degree Murder and had been incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

Suliber was born on April 26, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

As per departmental policy an autopsy has been ordered.