Wyoming Law Enforcement Arrests Six Impaired Drivers during the Border War Operation 2019

CHEYENNE– Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 240 traffic stops, arrested 6 impaired drivers, and made 6 arrests for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Friday, November 22.

This was the fifth straight year that law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado teamed up as part of a multi-state impaired driving enforcement operation, focused on the 111th meeting of the Border War football game. Traffic enforcement was concentrated on U.S. Hwy 287, Interstate 25, and Interstate 80 since the game was played in Laramie this year.

On the Wyoming side of the border, law enforcement issued 30 speeding citations, 4 seatbelt citations, 112 other citations, 112 warnings, and arrested 4 people on other violations.

Weather, in particular, the fog became a factor throughout southeastern Wyoming during the operation. There were no fatality crashes reported during the 14-hour operation.

Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Police Department, and Wyoming State Parks.

Agencies involved in Colorado including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol.

**Note: This release does not include figures from Colorado law enforcement.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and the direction of travel.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 142 fatalities on Wyoming roads in 2019 compared to 107 a year ago.