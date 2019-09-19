Wyoming Passing Woes, Dysfunctional Denver and Other Tidbits (Ep. 1)

Are you ready for some football?

Introducing “Mid-Week Huddle,” a new podcast all about football. This weekly podcast will be published every Thursday. Sam Ferrera and Brayden Flack will bring you local commentary from high school football all the way up to the NFL.

In this week’s episode, the guys get you ready for the upcoming football games this week for Rock Springs High School, Green River High School and Farson-Eden High School. In addition, the undefeated Wyoming Cowboys and their lack of throwing the ball is discussed. To cap off the episode, the two revisit the ending of the Denver/Chicago game on Sunday and a few other NFL topics.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO MID-WEEK HUDDLE PODCAST:

Spotify

Anchor Podcasts

Google Podcasts