Wyoming Works Program at Western Helps Adult Students Pay for College

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College is partnering with Wyoming Works to help adult learners pay for college.

The programs qualifying for Wyoming Works are those which meet labor and economic development needs. The Wyoming Legislature allocated $5 million to support the program, with $3 million to be used for individual student grants and the remaining $2 million to support program development. The $5 million will be shared by the seven community colleges in Wyoming.

Western offers the following sixteen degree programs which qualify for Wyoming Works: Automotive Technology, Cloud Computing, Computer Science, Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology, Diesel Medium-Heavy Truck Technology, Electrical Instrumentation Technology, Emergency Medical Services, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Natural Gas Compression Technology, Oil and Gas Technology, Paramedicine, Plant Operations, Powersports Technology, Welding Technology (Fabrication Shop), Welding Technology (Industrial Plant), and Welding Technology (Mine Maintenance).

Twenty certificates from Western also qualify for Wyoming Works: Accounting, Automotive Technology, Cloud Computing, Computer Science Preparation Endorsement, Diesel Technology, Electrical Apprenticeship, Electrical Instrumentation Control Technology, Emergency Medical Services, Industrial Maintenance Technology Mechanics (Hydraulics Option), Industrial Maintenance Technology Mechanics (Welding Option), Maintenance Mechanic for Industry, Natural Gas Compression Technology, Oil and Gas Production Operator, Plant Operations, Power Plant Maintenance Mechanics, Powersports Technology, Surface Maintenance Mechanics, Welding Technology (Fabrication Shop), Welding Technology (Industrial Plant), and Welding Technology (Mine Maintenance).

Additionally, Western is offering two courses that qualify for Wyoming Works – Certified Nursing Assistant Course and a Commercial Driver’s License Course.

“Wyoming Works is a great way to promote Western’s career and technical education degrees and certificates that meet the needs of businesses and industries in southwestern Wyoming and across the state. Most of the programs we selected for Wyoming Works are “bright outlook,” meaning that job opportunities in these areas are growing and expect to have continued growth, along with good wages,” Dr. Kimberly Farley, Vice President for Student Learning at Wester said.

“We encourage anyone interested in pursuing a degree or certificate in one of these areas to contact us about getting started. And the best part is that there is also more than $370,000 in scholarship money available just to Western students in the 38 Wyoming Works programs we offer,” Farley added.

Apply at: http://bit.ly/WyoWork. For more information on participation in Wyoming Works, please contact Mustang Central at mustangcentral@westernwyoming.edu or (307) 382-1677.