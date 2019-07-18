Wyoming’s Big Show Main Stage Offers Top Shelf Entertainment

ROCK SPRINGS — It just about that time again! The Sweetwater County fair is right around the corner, and this year, Wyoming’s Big Show is featuring musical entertainment sure to please music lovers of every genre.

Let’s take a closer look at the acts performing on the main stage at the Sweetwater County Fair this year….

TRACE ADKINS – TUESDAY, 7/30 @ 8:30 PM

Presented by 1st Bank

Trace Adkins

A Nashville icon for more than two decades, Trace Adkins has made his mark on the country-music industry. 11 million albums sold. Time-honored hit singles. Momentous, fiery and always memorable live performances. GRAMMY nominations. CMT and ACM awards. Nearly 200 million plays on YouTube.

Even a slew of movie and TV roles have come the Grand Ole Opry member’s way. But ask Adkins what’s left to prove in his career and the small-town Louisiana native says it’s simple: the itch remains. To create. To collaborate. To continually feel the excitement that comes after whipping up a new song out of thin air and laying it down to tape.

It’s what, after all these years, he says he still craves. “It’s an adrenaline rush and I love it,” says Adkins, who is back in the studio working on a new project via, BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records. “There’s nothing else like that,” the Louisiana naive offers. “That is still my favorite thing to do in this business. Go into the studio with just some lyrics and a melody and then let the finest musicians in the world help take it and turn it into something magical. It liberates me. I just dig it!”

MUDFEST – WEDNESDAY, 7/31 @ 6:00 PM

Presented by Wyoming Rents

Muddfest brings four solid hours of rock with Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric.

Puddle Of Mudd is an American post- grunge band that has sold over 7 million albums and has a string of No.1 mainstream rock singles in the US. Their major label debut ‘Come Clean’ has sold over five million copies.

Saliva became infused with new blood after acquiring front man Bobby Amaru in 2011, energy, and spirit. The same energy launched Saliva’s career in 2001 with the release, Every Six Seconds – a certified Double Platinum-selling album, containing the hits, “Click Click Boom” and 2002 Grammy nominated, “Your Disease.”

Trapt is an American rock band that formed in Los Gatos, California in 1995, best known for their chart-topping 2002 single “Headstrong”. Since 2008 Saving Abel has embodied the definition of “Southern Rock.” Even before their “Self Titled” debut LP, they were barnstorming the country making fans everywhere they went, just by being themselves.

Louisville-based post grunge rock group Tantric have defined themselves through 6 studio albums as a groove laden, guitar rich rock band with dense vocal harmonies and infectious vocal melodies.

DYLAN SCOTT – THURSDAY, 8/1 @ 8:30 P.M.

Presented by Genesis Alkali

Dylan Scott

Dylan Scott tempered the bro country-pop of the mid-2010s by relying on an inherently friendly charm reminiscent of Luke Bryan and adding a dash of the R&B-inspired rhythms that were fashionable in the wake of Sam Hunt.

All this was evident on his self-titled 2016 debut, which turned into a hit in 2017 thanks to “My Girl,” a single that reached number one on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Scott signed with Curb Records prior to this 19th birthday and the label released his debut single, “Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy,” in 2013.

After making its way to 54 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, it anchored a self-titled 2014 EP. “Lay It on Me” appeared by the end of the year, but Scott’s next hit was “Crazy Over Me,” which made the Billboard Country Top 40 in 2015.

Dylan Scott’s eponymous full-length debut arrived on August 12, 2016, and after its release, “My Girl” began its slow climb to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart in the summer of 2017.

Once it reached that peak, “Hooked” was readied as Scott’s next single in August 2017. 2018 saw Scott issue the Stripped EP, which featured pared down, largely acoustic renditions of songs from his debut album.

GARY ALLAN – FRIDAY, 8/2 @ 8:30

Presented by Kelly’s & Memorial Hospital

Gary Allan



With the allure of a modern day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice.

He is currently finishing up work for his upcoming EMI Nashville release. His last album, SET YOU FREE, topped the Billboard 200, a career first for Allan.The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row), and produced his fifth #1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm Runs Out Of Rain.”

He released his first album, Used Heart for Sale, in 1996 and since then has released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million albums, 10 million tracks, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums and been certified gold five times.

Allan has five #1 hits at country radio, fourteen Top 10 hits and amassed over 1.8 billion total streams. He’s described as “dark and dreamy” in Entertainment Weekly, “soulful and rough around the edges” in Playboy and deemed a “maverick” by Rolling Stone.

He sells out venues as a headliner from NY to LA, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Michael and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

RATT – SATURDAY, 8/3 @ 8:30 P.M.

Presented by Simplot

RATT

As the story goes, RATT helped pioneer Hollywood’s legendary Sunset Strip sound and scene in the 1980’s. Created by lead singer songwriter Stephen Pearcy. The band rehearsed and played the clubs in and around L.A. for over a year.

They soon recorded and released their own six song E.P. RATT in 1983. Their single, “You Think Your Tough”, (Pearcy/Crosby) the song became a staple on local L.A. radio stations KMET and KLOS. RATT EP sold well over 100,000 copies.

RATT was a headliner and selling out local shows and soon found themselves opening a show for ZZ Top. Signed to Atlantic Records in 1984 the band’s debut album “Out of the Cellar” (Warren De Martini, Stephen Pearcy, Bobby Blotzer, Robbin Crosby and Juan Croucier) went over 3x Platinum in 1984 behind the hit single “Round & Round”, “Back for More” and “Wanted Man”.

RATT would tour with Billy Squire and Ozzy Osbourne before going on to headline their own arena tours around the globe. World infestation had begun. Since 1983 to present the band has sold in excess of (15) million records in the US alone. 2019 finds RATT continuing to rock the world, performing their mega hits from their storied catalog.