YAP Provides 26 Thanksgiving Meals to Local Families in Need

ROCK SPRINGS— For six years now, Young and Professionals (YAP) of Sweetwater County has partnered with Bernadine Craft to provide Thanksgiving dinners to local families who are in need.

This year, YAP and Craft were able to purchase 26 meals from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to help give families a Thanksgiving to enjoy.

With the help of Craft, YAP was able to identify families within the community who would not have been unable to afford a nice Thanksgiving meal.

“These are families that would absolutely have no Thanksgiving dinner otherwise. It’s a really cool thing,” Bernadine Craft said. “It’s truly wonderful, and I just appreciate it more than I could ever say.”

Last year, YAP provided 24 meals, and this year they set the goal of giving meals to 25 families.

YAP aims to provide a platform for young people to build relationships, develop professionally, and to became active members in the community.