Your Sweetwater County Summer Playlist

In the summertime do you ever just want to take a long drive, with the windows down and listen to some great music?

In order to make your summer a little sweeter, we decided to create a playlist just for you. The “Sweetwater County Summer Playlist” is a collaborative Spotify playlist for locals, by locals. That means all of you will be able to add your favorite summertime songs to the playlist. HOW COOL IS THAT!?

Our staff went ahead and added some of our favorites to the playlist to get it started. Now it’s your turn!

Here’s how 👇

The staff here at SweetwaterNOW went ahead and added a few of our favorites to get you started.

Open the playlist here . ⬅️

. ⬅️ If you don’t already have a Spotify account – create a FREE one.

Add the playlist to your library.

Add a song (or a few) that gives you that summertime feelin’ – it can be a song that reminds you of Sweetwater County and our people, a great summertime memory, or songs by local artists.

Once you’ve added your favorite tunes, JAM. 🎶 Oooh and don’t forget to share with your friends, family, co-workers, or anyone who will listen – because sharing is caring.

Take a peek at the playlist ⬇️



Don’t have a Spotify account? Email me your favorite summer tunes at kaylee@sweetwaternow.com.