Part 1 of 1 – Your Verse… Series

“This is my prayer for Ordinary Faith: that the Holy Spirit works through the people of ordinary faith to accomplish God’s will, here in Rock Springs and beyond, as He worked through the New Testament people.” – Michael Longfellow

The people of the New Testament were ordinary folks like us. They weren’t special, nor did they have super-powers. They were people of faith that said, “I really, truly believe what Jesus said. I will stand on my belief in Jesus and I will take the next step, in faith and in Him. I will allow the Holy Spirit to direct my steps and flow through me.” With that faith and action, the New Testament people changed the world.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Acts 2:17-21: 17 “‘In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, Your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams. 18 Even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days, and they will prophesy. 19 I will show wonders in the heavens above and signs on the earth below, blood and fire and billows of smoke. 20 The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood before the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord. 21 And everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.

This is my prayer for you and for me. I want to be ready. Will you be ready?

God’s Word is Alive and Powerful:

Hebrews 4:11-13 (NKJV) Let us, therefore, be diligent to enter that rest, lest anyone fall according to the same example of disobedience. 12 For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.

The Bible does not merely contain the words of God, it is the Word of God. What have you done with the Word of God? Words on a page are just words until you let the power of the Holy Spirit show you the meaning and action behind those words. Sometimes you must read and reread a passage to gain understanding. Have you ever read a passage and it has meaning for you, then come back later and read the same passage and you have a whole new understanding? That is because it is active, alive and powerful! God doesn’t want to leave you floundering in this life, He has a great plan for you and can help you through His Word. Being in the will of God seems out of reach, but staying in step with Him creates peace and rest in your life.

Entering into His rest can be challenging because you can be so focused on self, circumstances, goals, or the “stuff” of life. God wants you to take one step at a time with Him. When you are ahead or behind Him, confusion and chaos happen. Think of someone who can’t clap on rhythm and the chaos that happens within the song. When you are in step with Jesus you are able to rest in Him and let Him take control. You will find that He is faithful every step of the way and that will also build your faith.

God’s Word is Sharper than any Two-Edged Sword:

We don’t understand the potential of the Word that we hold in our hands. The picture of the two-edged sword is of a smaller double-edged blade that was used for exposing the insides, slicing through and dividing the closest fitting objects. God wishes to cut away whatever is preventing you from walking fully with Him. He wants to reveal the wickedness inside and expose the inconsistencies. He does this out of love. He doesn’t want you to stay in your sinful, ineffective condition. He anticipates your transformation into being more like Him. The challenge can be to see the correction as an act of love, instead of judgment, but remember, God loves and Satan condemns.

Isaiah 55:11 (NKJV) So shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; It shall not return to Me void, but it shall accomplish what I please, And it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.

It is better to have the Word judge us here on earth than later at the appointed Judgement. If you allow God to expose the thoughts and actions inconsistent with His desire for you here, you have the choice to correct and strive for what is better. God calls you to be holy, set apart. He knows your inner thoughts and motives, your pitfalls and strengths. He comes alongside and encourages you to overcome with His help.

What is Your Verse?

How is God speaking to you right now? Are you feeling judged and hiding from God’s life-changing power? Are you open and seeking the next step God has for you? Ask God to reveal His true Self to you and to reveal the next step for you to take. Seek out the verse that really speaks to you right now at this time in your life. Your responsibility is to seek, ask and then listen to the Holy Spirit. God is faithful to answer and is only limited by your willingness to listen and act. When you truly submit to God’s power, only then will you be able to receive what He has for you.

Psalm 119:11 (NKJV) Your word I have hidden in my heart, That I might not sin against You.

Are we reading the Word, so that it is in our hearts? How do you personally know what God is saying to you? How do you approach reading the Word of God?

God can disclose His plans for you. Come to Him without agenda, with a pure heart and an open mind to hear what He has to say to you and pursue His Word.