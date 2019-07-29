You’re Invited to Attend a Dialogue on Poverty in Sweetwater County

A Community Needs Assessment has been conducted to better understand the needs of people who are in poverty in Sweetwater County Wyoming.

You are invited to attend the Dialogue on Poverty to evaluate the findings.

Public comment is most welcome and encouraged.

When Tuesday, July 30th

3:00 PM Where Young at Heart Senior Center

2400 Reagan Avenue

About the Community Needs Assessment

As a requirement to the receipt of Community Services Block Grant funds for Sweetwater County by the State of Wyoming Department of Health a community needs assessment is to be conducted every three years.

The goal of the 2019 Sweetwater County Community Action Plan Project is to better understand the needs of people who are in poverty in Sweetwater County Wyoming. The intent of the needs assessment was to find out the following:

What is the extent of poverty in Sweetwater County that includes data specific to poverty and its prevalence related to gender, age and race/ethnicity?

What factors support the creation of poverty?

What factors exacerbate the impacts of poverty?

What services and resources are currently available to offset the creation or impacts of poverty by providing a direct and/or supportive role in the delivery of CSBG services and activities?

What are the gaps in services to the low income?

What are the barriers to services? (i.e., knowledge, getting to the resources, childcare)

What are the priorities for meeting needs of the low income in Sweetwater County?

To complete the Sweetwater County Community Needs Assessment a six-pronged strategy was used in gaining information that included the following:

Community surveys administered to low income individuals and providers of services to low income.

Community focus group meetings at four locations in Sweetwater County including Green River, Wamsutter, Rock Springs and Superior.

Community resource inventory and discussion at ICC Meeting.

Review of relevant quantitative data regarding the low income in Sweetwater County.

Dialogue on Poverty to gain additional public comment held on July 30, 2019 where the results of the assessment and the community resource inventory are discussed.

Completion of a 3-Year Community Action Plan to set priorities for the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board.

For more information, please contact

Sheela Schermetzler, (307) 761-2116, sschermetzler@gmail.com or

Krisena Marchal, marchalk@sweet.wy.us, (307) 872-3888.

Sweetwater County Tripartite Board

