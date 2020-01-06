You’re Invited to the 10TH ANNUAL Pampurr Yourself Purse & Jewelry Auction

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
125
Views

Treat yourself to a “Girl’s Night Out”!

The Red Desert Humane Society invites you to a night of fun and philanthropy at their 10th Annual Purse and & Jewelry Auction.

Help us celebrate this special 10th anniversary where everyone is a VIP!

When

January 25th 4:30-9:30

Where

Holiday Inn Ballroom

Tickets

$40 All Tickets

TICKETS are available at:

–> No Tickets Available at Door

Event Details

Enjoy an Old Chicago catered dinner.

Bid on over 250 items in the silent auction.

*Cash Bar available all evening!

