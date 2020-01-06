You’re Invited to the 10TH ANNUAL Pampurr Yourself Purse & Jewelry Auction

Treat yourself to a “Girl’s Night Out”!
The Red Desert Humane Society invites you to a night of fun and philanthropy at their 10th Annual Purse and & Jewelry Auction.
Help us celebrate this special 10th anniversary where everyone is a VIP!
When
January 25th 4:30-9:30
Where
Tickets
$40 All Tickets
Event Details
Enjoy an Old Chicago catered dinner.
Bid on over 250 items in the silent auction.
*Cash Bar available all evening!
