Green River Ranks in Smartest Cities in Wyoming

Green River was recently dubbed one of the smartest cities in Wyoming, by career building website, Zippia. Green River was ranked as number 10 out of the state. View the full article here.

How It Works

Zippia conducted a study throughout Wyoming to find out which cities are the “smart cookies.”

According to Zippia, the study was done by taking information from the latest American Community Survey from the Census. from

Cities with the highest average percentage of adults with at least a college education, and the lowest average percentage of teenagers that are high school dropouts were dubbed the smartest cities in Wyoming.

Green River

Population: 12,604

Adults /w BA+: 20.75%

High School Dropout Rate: 2%

The article states, “Rounding out our list and coming in at #10 is the city of Green River, Wyoming. With only 2% of the high school population not making it to graduation and 20.75% of the adult population having earned at least a college degree they deserve their spot on the list.”

Rock Springs came in as number 13 in the list. To view the full article and see the full list of rankings, click here.