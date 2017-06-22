Pinedale Summer Music Series Kicks Off June 23

Pinedale’s annual Soundcheck Summer Music Series will celebrate it’s 10 year anniversary this summer.

Presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC), this free outdoor music series will feature everything from Nashville honky-tonk to cosmic Americana music.

PFAC will also present a second series of free, live concerts throughout the summer at Boondocks Pizza to celebrate the anniversary.

Visit pinedalefinearts.com for more information.

JUNE 23: PAUL NIPPER BAND (AUSTIN, TX)

With Special Guest: Terry Hill

BOONDOCKS SERIES • SUMMER MUSIC KICKOFF SHOW AT BOONDOCKS • 7 pm



Paul and his 4-piece band play their own brand of honky-tonk Americana music. You’re sure to catch drops of blues, southern rock, and even a little folk sifting through the cracks.

JUNE 30: LONGRIVER (AUSTIN, TX)

With Special Guest: Michelle Humber

BOONDOCKS SERIES • BOONDOCKS PIZZA OUTDOOR STAGE • 7 pm



With a finger-picking style and a voice like a sharp and flowing water, Longriver turns the mirror back on the world with earnest and captivating tone.

JULY 4: LANEY LOU & THE BIRD DOGS (BOZEMAN, MT)

With Special Guests: Jason Tyler Burton Band

SOUNDCHECK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES • AMERICAN LEGION PARK • 5 pm



The Soundcheck Series kicks off at the annual Town of Pinedale 4th of July Celebration with Bozeman’s Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs who have have a raw and rich blues-driven sound which draws from old country, classic and modern rock.

JULY 14: THE RAILSPLITTERS (BOULDER, CO)

With Special Guests: The Boom and the Bust

SOUNDCHECK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES • AMERICAN LEGION PARK • 5 pm

Boulder Colorado bluegrass band The Railsplitters make music for the open road, the open dance floor, and open ears.

JULY 14: DUSTY, PETE AND JOE (BOULDER, CO)

Featuring Members of the Railsplitters

BOONDOCKS SERIES • SOUNDCHECK AFTER-PARTY AT BOONDOCKS • 9 pm

The boys from Boulder, Colorado’s The Railsplitters get loose with a song-exchange style Soundcheck after-party.

JULY 22: JAMIE MCLEAN BAND (BROOKLYN, NY)

With Special Guests: Palominio Shakedown (Austin, TX)

SOUNDCHECK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES • AMERICAN LEGION PARK • 5 pm

From Madison Square Garden to Bonnaroo to Japan’s Fuji Rock, Jamie McLean’s musical footprint has marked every corner of the globe.

JULY 22: 6 FOOT 2 (PINEDALE)

With Special Guest: Samantha Rise

BOONDOCKS SERIES • SOUNDCHECK AFTER-PARTY AT BOONDOCKS • 9 pm

Pinedale alt-country super group 6 Foot 2 play the Soundcheck / Wind River mountain Festival after-party.

JULY 28: SCRIPTKIDDIE (NASHVILLE, TN)

With Special Guests TBA

BOONDOCKS SERIES • BOONDOCKS PIZZA OUTDOOR STAGE • 7 pm



Nashville Americana trio Scriptkiddie stop in Pinedale on their way to the oyster Ridge music Festival.

AUGUST 12: GARRETT LEBEAU (AUSTIN, TX)

Special Guest: Rachel Baiman (Nashville, TN)

SOUNDCHECK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES • AMERICAN LEGION PARK • 5 pm



Austin, TX blues man Garrett LeBeau’s music embodies the spirit of life with the trials and tribulations of the working-man. Performing with his 4-piece band, LeBeau’s lively live show is not to be missed!

AUGUST 19: THE DEER / THE LONESOME HEROES (AUSTIN, TX)

Special Guests: Whippoorwill (Austin, TX)

SOUNDCHECK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES • AMERICAN LEGION PARK • 5 pm



The Soundcheck Series concludes this year with a special 3-band lineup coinciding with the Pinedale Eclipse Festival. Co-headliners The Deer and The Lonesome Heroes both hail from Austin, Texas and both play their own brand of cosmic Americana music.

AUGUST 19: THE LONESOME HEROES (AUSTIN, TX)

Special Guests: Whippoorwill (Austin, TX)

WINDRIVER BREWING • SOUNDCHECK AFTER-PARTY AT WRBC • 9 pm



Eclipse festivities will head into the wee hours with this special Soundcheck after-party at Wind River brewing Company featuring The Lonesome heroes and Whippoorwill.

PINEDALE FINE ARTS CENTER

The Pinedale Fine Arts Council, a community based non-profit 501(c)3 corporation serving Sublette County (WY), has provided high-quality performing arts events, visual and literary arts programs and artist residencies since 1976. Largely through volunteer efforts and consistent community support, PFAC helps connect a dynamically growing corner of Wyoming to the rest of the world.

