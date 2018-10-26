124 Helping Hands Day Volunteers Make Large Impact in Sweetwater County

SOUTHWEST WYOMING– United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Annual Helping Hands Day was held on August 25th with projects being completed during the month of August, September and October.

124 volunteers donated over 745 hours of service. This generated over $23,500.00 worth of service into the community.



About Helping Hands Day

Helping Hands Day is dedicated to volunteering in the community. Teams of volunteers banded together to complete beautification projects, facility repairs, and renovations for nonprofits, persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

Many volunteer teams came from local companies that gathered their employees to participate in this year’s event.

“Our dedicated volunteers made Helping Hands Day such a great event,” said Kelly Frink, United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Executive Director, this event allows the community to come together to help those who need a hand up.

“Throughout the years, Helping Hands Day has helped senior citizens stay in their homes and nonprofits update their buildings for clients. We are so grateful for the support that local companies give, not only by sponsoring Helping Hands Day, but also volunteering.

“When our community works together we can improve lives here in Sweetwater County.”





Thinking About Projects Throughout the Year

United Way of Southwest Wyoming encourages people to think about Helping Hands Day projects throughout the year for volunteering opportunities. Although, August 25th was set as the official Helping Hands Day, projects were completed throughout the fall.

Available projects can be completed throughout the rest of the year to meet the needs of recipients and volunteer teams. Projects are listed on their website at swunitedway.org.

United Way would like to thank their sponsors for Helping Hands Day 2018: Alliance Case Management, RSNB Bank, Ciner, ExxonMobil LaBarge Operations, Jim Bridger Power Plant, Mandros Painting, Rocky Mountain Power, Solvay Chemicals, John Bunning Transfer, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Tata Chemicals and PowerTrust Serving members of Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union and Utah Power Credit Union.