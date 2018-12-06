2018 Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Schedule for GRHS

GREEN RIVER– The 2018 Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament will commence next week, Thursday, December 13, and will run through Saturday, December 15.

Games will take place in both Green River and Rock Springs.

Check below for Green River High School’s games schedule. All GRHS JV games will be be played in the GRHS Auxiliary Gym and all GRHS Varsity games will be played in the GRHS Main Gym, unless otherwise noted.

Find the full 2018 Flaming Gorge Classic schedule here.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

GRHS JV Girls



Thursday:

2:40 pm- Pinedale vs. Green River 2

7:40 pm- Green River 1 vs. Bear Lake, ID

Friday:

1 pm- Rawlins vs Green River 2

4:20 pm- Lyman vs. Green River 1

Saturday:

9:40 am- Green River 2 vs. Rock Springs 2

2:40 pm- Green River 1 vs. Mountain View

GRHS Varsity Girls



Thursday:

1 pm- Pinedale vs. Green River

6 pm- Green River vs. Bear Lake, ID

Friday:

6 pm- Lyman vs. Green River

Saturday:

4:20 pm- Green River vs. Mountain View

GRHS JV Boys



Thursday:

1 pm- Green River 1 vs. Rawlins

6 pm- Green River 2 vs. Pinedale

Friday:

11:20 am- Lyman vs. Green River 2

6 pm- Thunder Basin vs. Green River 1

Saturday:

9:40 am- Rock Springs 2 vs. Green River 2 (at GRHS Main Gym)

4:20 pm- Evanston vs. Green River 1

GRHS Varsity Boys



Thursday:

7:40 pm- Green River vs. Westside, ID

Friday:

4:20 pm- Thunder Basin vs. Green River

Saturday:

2:40 pm- Ben Lomond, UT vs. Green River

GRHS Freshman Boys



Thursday:

2:40 pm- Green River vs. Pinedale (at Monroe Elementary)

GRHS Freshman Girls



Thursday: