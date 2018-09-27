2018 WY-TOPP Results Available for State and Local Districts

Below Basic/Basic: 57.07%

Proficient/Advanced: 42.93%

Spending Less Money and Taking Up Less Time in the Classroom

“I’m so proud of the teachers, principals, tech directors, and assessment coordinators who helped make this transition as seamless as it could be for students. Now, not only are we spending less money on the statewide assessment, it’s also taking up less time in the classroom while providing a better measure of student performance,” Balow said.

Keith Kline, principal at Etna Elementary School in Lincoln County School District #2 said WY-TOPP is the easiest assessment to use and the most helpful when assessing student performance.

Kline also said that the teachers at Etna Elementary are able to look at the data from WY-TOPP and discuss what is working in one classroom that could be implemented in another classroom.



New Baseline for Statewide Assessment Results

The 2018 WY-TOPP results represent a new baseline for statewide assessment results. Proficiency rates from WY-TOPP will not be comparable to proficiency rates from the Proficiency Assessment for Wyoming Students (PAWS), as the two assessments are so different.

Educators can compare their school’s WY-TOPP results to the state average to determine how the students are progressing.

The WY-TOPP results will be used to inform accountability determinations, which will be released on November 1, 2018.