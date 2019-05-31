2019 AIA Wyoming Architecture & Design Film Festival

Head down to the Broadway Theater on Friday, June 7th, and learn more about the role an architect plays in protection of health, safety, and welfare of the general public.
Admission is FREE and open to the general public.
Schedule
11 AM
American Masters: Eero Saarinen: The Architect Who Saw the Future
Explore the life of modernist architect Eero Saarinen whose visionary buildings include the Gateway Arch and the General Motors Technical Center in Michigan.
12 PM
Florence: Birthplace of the Renaissance
The art and history of Florence are explained as they related to one another in this comprehensive examination of the city.
12:35 PM
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater Special Edition
View a series of 10 interviews on various topics alongside still photographs, Wright’s Architectural drawings, and 17 panoramic views of the house, guest house and their surroundings.
1:35 PM
Architecture of the Tetons
Learn how Gilbert Stanley Underwood and Miles van der Rohe brought bold ideas of modernism and International Style Architecture to Wyoming.
2:05 PM
Eames: The Architect and the Painter
Learn about America’s most influential and important industrial designers, Charles & Ray Eames as interviews and archival material have captured their personal story..
3:30 PM
Preservation Casper
This documentary explores historic building renovation to give buildings new life and how to marry the character of historic buildings with new technologies to promote sustainability.
4 PM
Philip Johnson: Diary of an Eccentric Architect
This video is a look into the mind of a significant architect and what he calls his “diary”- the house he lives designed and lives in.
4:50 PM
Casper Spotlight – The Downtown Development Authority
Explore the ways that a downtown development authority has been enhancing their downtown aesthetically, promoting businesses and events, and making their downtown a destination.
