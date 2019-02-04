2019 Wyoming Football Schedule Announced

LARAMIE– The 2019 University of Wyoming Football schedule was announced on Monday, and it features only the second appearance in Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium by a Southeastern Conference (SEC) team.

The Missouri Tigers will be the season opener for the Cowboys. The 2019 schedule is also highlighted by the 111th edition of the Border War versus rival Colorado State.

Rounding out the Cowboys’ six-game home schedule will be games against Mountain West Conference opponents Nevada, New Mexico and UNLV, as well as a non-conference game versus the University of Idaho.



2019 Wyoming Home Schedule Will Kick Off Aug. 31, Three Home Games in August and September

Wyoming will open the 2019 season on Saturday, August 31 at home versus the Missouri Tigers. UW will host two home games in the month of September on Saturday, September 14 versus Idaho and on Saturday, September 28 versus UNLV to open Mountain West Conference play.

The Pokes will play host to New Mexico and Nevada in back-to-back home games against the Lobos on October 19 and versus the Wolf Pack on October 26. It will be the first appearance in Laramie for Nevada and UNLV since 2015.

Wyoming will conclude its home schedule with the 111th edition of the Border War versus Colorado State on Saturday, November 23.

The last time the Cowboys and Rams met in War Memorial Stadium was the site of the memorable “Snow Game” in 2017 won by the Cowboys 16-13.



Wyoming Home Schedule Features a Premier Non-Conference Game for the Third Consecutive Season

Wyoming Athletics’ commitment to bringing high quality opponents to War Memorial Stadium continues this season with the Missouri Tigers from the SEC making their first appearance in Laramie.

This follows the past two seasons that saw Pac-12 members Oregon and Washington State appear in War Memorial Stadium in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The Missouri Tigers posted an 8-5 record in 2018 and earned a bid to the Liberty Bowl where they lost to Oklahoma State by a score of 38-33.

Missouri is only the second SEC team in history to play in Laramie. The University of Mississippi is the only previous SEC member school to play in Wyoming. The Cowboys defeated the Ole Miss Rebels in 2004 by a score of 37-32 in War Memorial Stadium.

Texas A&M, which is a current member of the SEC, played in War Memorial Stadium in 2001 when it was a member of the Big 12 conference. The Aggies later joined the SEC in 2012.



Road Schedule

The 2019 road schedule for the Pokes, will see them travel to: Texas State (September 7) and Tulsa (September 21) for non-conference games.

The Mountain West road schedule for the Pokes will include trips to San Diego State (October 12), Boise State (November 9), Utah State (November 16) and Air Force (November 30).



Ticket Information

Season tickets will go on sale for the 2019 Wyoming Football season on Wednesday, February 6 at 10 am, M.T. Season-ticket packages start at $159 for adults and $89 for children ages 3-12 years old.

More details on season-ticket sales will be coming out this week, and will also be available online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets



The 2019 Wyoming Cowboys Return Logan Wilson and Cooper Rothe, a Group of Experienced Seniors and, a Host of Exciting Young Players

The Wyoming Cowboys will enter the 2019 season coming off three consecutive seasons in which the Pokes earned bowl eligibility.

Wyoming will return senior All-America candidates Logan Wilson, who is a three-time All-Mountain West Conference honoree at linebacker, and Cooper Rothe, who was the 2018 Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year and was one of three national finalists for the Lou Groza Award, honoring the nation’s top collegiate place-kicker.

Also returning are an experienced group of seniors, including: cornerback/nickel back Tyler Hall, a two-time Honorable Mention All-MW selection; senior cornerback Antonio Hull, a three-year starter; senior linebacker Cassh Maluia, a three-year starter; defensive lineman Josiah Hall, a three-year starter; and safety Alijah Halliburton, who started in 2018.

On offense the senior returners include: wide receiver Austin Conway, Wyoming’s leading receiver the past two seasons; tight end Josh Harshman, who is a three-year starter; and wide receivers Raghib Ismail Jr. and John Okwoli.

Joining that group of seniors as key returnees will be former starter C.J. Johnson, who returns after missing last season due to injury. Freshman All-America offensive linemand Keegan Cryder returns.

The Cowboys return two exciting sophomore quarterbacks in Sean Chambers and Tyler Vander Waal; and two exciting sophomore running backs in Jevon Bigelow and Xazavian Valladay.

Six of 11 starters return on defense and five of 11 starters return on offense, along with both the starting place-kicker and punter for the Pokes.



CBS Sports Network and ESPN Will Initiate Selection Process

Monday’s release coincided with the release of the 2019 Mountain West Conference schedule by the conference office and represents the first phase in the 2019 football schedule process.

Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports Network and ESPN will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of particular games to Thursdays and Fridays.

That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kick times, along with the picks for regional partner AT&T SportsNet, Stadium and Spectrum Sports (Hawai‘i).



2019 University of Wyoming Football Schedule

Sat., Aug. 31 MISSOURI

Sat., Sept. 7 at Texas State

Sat., Sept. 14 IDAHO

Sat., Sept. 21 at Tulsa

Sat., Sept. 28 UNLV*

Sat., Oct. 5 BYE Week

Sat., Oct. 12 at San Diego State*

Sat., Oct. 19 NEW MEXICO*

Sat., Oct. 26 NEVADA*

Sat., Nov. 2 BYE Week

Sat., Nov. 9 at Boise State*

Sat., Nov. 16 at Utah State*

Sat., Nov. 23 COLORADO STATE*

Sat., Nov. 30 at Air Force*

Sat., Dec. 7 Mountain West Championship Game+

Game dates are tentative and subject to change. Game times and television coverage will be announced at future dates by the Mountain West Conference

BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home games

*Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of one of the divisional champions based on the current MW policy in place to determine the host team.