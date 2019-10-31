29-Year-Old Man Arrested After Stolen Car Chase Ends in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — On October 29, 2019, at approximately 8:20 p.m. officers responded to 1577 Dewar Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was located parked at Walmart and when officers attempted to approach the vehicle, the suspect who was later identified as Garrett Maheu (29) fled the scene. With assistance from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, a chase ensued and the vehicle was eventually disabled. Maheu was arrested without further incident.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.