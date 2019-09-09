2nd Annual Coats and Cans for Kids – 5k Walk/Run 10k Trail Run

Enjoy a beautiful morning on White Mountain and support a great cause at the 2nd Annual Coats and Cans for Kids Trail Run. The event will include a 5k walk/run and a 10k trail run.



Date: September 14, 2019

Location: Stagecoach Elementary

Race Begins: 9:00 am

REGISTRATION

Registration begins at 7:45 am – 8:45 am at Stagecoach Elementary.

Price: Adults/$20 – Youth (18 & under)/FREE with a food/clothing donation.



Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bring a non-perishable food item or clothing donation for a one-time $5 registration discount. Priority items appreciated (peanut butter, pasta, and pasta sauce, and rice meals, etc.)

*All items go to families in need. All monetary proceeds go toward additional food/clothing or to fund future projects through the Knights of Columbus, a non-profit organization.

COURSE INFORMATION

Each race will start a the rear Stagecoach Elementary parking lot.

*Strollers won’t do well on the trail, feel free to use baby-carrying backpacks on the course! You could also bring a stroller and walk around the area.

5k – From Stagecoach you will follow a two-track dirt road for 1/2 mile and then a single track trail to mile 1.5 at the base of White Mountain – turning on two-track back towards the school. Predominantly flat.

10k – Challenging. After 5k turnoff this race continues uphill on the single track to the first shelf of White Mountain, traversing north and then moving down on the two-track back towards the school.

QUESTIONS?

Race Director: Eric Urlacher at urlacher@sw1.k12.wy.us & 307-259-3003





Sponsored by:

Knights of Columbus Council #2441 and SCSD #1