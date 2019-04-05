4-Day School Week Survey Finds Interesting Results

We recently put out a survey to ask the public their feelings about the 4-day school week schedule, proposed by Sweetwater County School District #1.
This has been a much discussed topic, which is no surprise by the amount of people the change would affect. Whether that change would be positive or negative seems to differ based on who you talk to. From my observation, it’s been very clear that the administration and a large group of staff want the 4-day schedule. But what about the public? That’s what we were curious about.
For the survey, we went through the results and removed any duplicates, that left us with 739 participants.
Out of 739 respondents, 75% of them have at least one child in SCSD #1. And of that group, 74.5% have children who are in grades K-6. See full results here.
For those who had children in SCSD #1, we asked them how a 4-day school week schedule would affect their schedule and also their children’s schedule.
38.3% of respondents with children in the system said a new schedule would negatively affect their schedule, while 33.8% said it would not affect their schedule either way. 27.8% said a new schedule would positively affect their schedule. See the full results here to see how it would affect their children’s schedule.
We asked for comments, which we can’t post all of them here, but they all centered on some of the same themes. Worry about lost study hours, worries about daycare costs for working parents, and worries about long school days from those who are not in favor of the 4-day schedule. For those in favor, they point out more quality education time, benefits to staff and student-athletes that tend to have Friday activities, and also those who look forward to having their children home one more day a week.
As you can see, out of 739 participants it is nearly split on those who favor a new schedule and those who are not in favor.
We knew we’d be asked, and we were also curious, how staff of SCSD #1 might affect the survey results. From the forums and meetings we’ve heard the HR Director say that an estimated 60% of staff were in favor of a new schedule.
From our survey, we didn’t see nearly that amount of respondents who are staff say they are in favor. We wouldn’t expect the same exact results since we polled a different audience, but surprisingly the staff that responded to our survey fell nearly in line with the overall respondents in their answers on the change.
51% of staff surveyed are in favor of the proposed schedule, while 49% said they were not in favor.
I’m not sure if you were surprised by the results, but it seems to be a very even split across the board on the feelings towards the proposed schedule. It will come to a vote next week and I’d say the school board has a tough decision ahead of them.
Our community and sports reporter, Brayden Flack, shared his opinion from a former student-athlete perspective. Check that out.
Let us know your thoughts on the 4-day school schedule by messaging us here.