4-Day School Week Survey Finds Interesting Results

We recently put out a survey to ask the public their feelings about the 4-day school week schedule, proposed by Sweetwater County School District #1.

This has been a much discussed topic, which is no surprise by the amount of people the change would affect. Whether that change would be positive or negative seems to differ based on who you talk to. From my observation, it’s been very clear that the administration and a large group of staff want the 4-day schedule. But what about the public? That’s what we were curious about.

For the survey, we went through the results and removed any duplicates, that left us with 739 participants.