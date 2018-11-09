AARP Wyoming Honors Rock Springs’ Maxine Yeager

CHEYENNE — Maxine Yeager is the 2018 AARP Wyoming Community Partner Award winner, having been honored by AARP Wyoming during its Volunteer Recognition Dinner in Casper, Thursday.

Yeager has recently left her job as the Marketing and Special Events Coordinator for the Young at Heart Community Center in Rock Springs. While there, she ran programming for AARP Wyoming, offering community center clients information on everything from brain health, to fraud through AARP’s volunteer portal.

Care for Critters

Among the more interesting projects Yeager championed in Rock Springs was the Care for Critters program which helps seniors pay for food, vaccines and other items for their pets through donations, as well as funding from AARP Wyoming, and PETCO.

Senior Centers in Rock Springs and Green River have placed a tree of sharing in their facilities. Seniors who need assistance with veterinary fees, pet accessories, or pet food fill out a request shaped like a bone for dogs and a paw for cats.

Community members willing to donate to the cause can pick up paws or bones and fulfill the request. Last year the community fulfilled 88 requests in Rock Springs and another 53 in Green River.

This year’s event kicked off with a dinner in Rock Springs, as well as a showing of the movie, “Finding Dory,” through AARP’s Movies for Grownups program, which seeks to fight social isolation.

New Job, Same Quality Service

Yeager holds a degree in Communication and Information Technology from New Mexico State University.

This year Maxine has taken a full time position at the school district as an over the road school bus driver and DOT trainer, but continues to volunteer with AARP and the Young At Heart facility in Rock Springs.