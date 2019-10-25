Additional Flights Added to Accomodate Holiday Travel; September Numbers Up

ROCK SPRINGS — Passenger growth has continued at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport through September setting the airport up for the 3rd straight year of incredible growth.

Through the first nine months of 2018, RKS has served 37,864 passengers, a 10.32% increase over the same period in 2018 and an increase of 58.19% over the same period in 2016.

In an effort to accommodate this passenger increase and an anticipated higher holiday travel demand, SkyWest Airlines has added additional flights the week of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

“It is an exciting time for our community as our customers have proven that there is a demand for increased air service in Southwest Wyoming,” said Devon Brubaker, Airport Director. “SkyWest Airlines has been a great partner to our community for many years and they have once again stepped up and dedicated limited resources to our community in a time where the airline industry is starved for pilots and regional aircraft.”

The additional flights during the holiday travel season will operate on November 27th, December 1st, 2nd, 22nd, 29th, and January 5th.

“With incredibly affordable airfares to hundreds of worldwide destinations, free parking, and easy to and through convenience, there is an abundance of reasons to fly local,” Brubaker said. “Tickets for these flights are already available for sale on www.united.com and are going fast.”

The week of Thanksgiving is the busiest air travel week of the year in the United States and therefore it is recommended that customers book airfares as early as possible.

Passengers are reminded to arrive 90 minutes before their flight to ensure a stress-free experience. With the fuller flights, this is more critical then ever to ensure an on-time departure.

Travelers are invited to check out the new lowers fares at www.united.com and utilize the airport’s cost comparison tool at http://www.flyrks.com/flight-info/.

About the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport serving Southwest Wyoming and is located 7 miles east of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is owned by the City of Rock Springs and operated by the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board representing both the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. Serving over 45,000 commercial passengers and thousands of general aviation flights annually, the airport generates an annual economic impact of over $27 million to the local community and $31 million to the State of Wyoming.