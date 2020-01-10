Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Shiloh, Chinly, & Callie

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Shiloh

Howdy! I’m Shiloh, an 11-month-old male Labrador mix. I’m a super playful dude who gets along with everyone. I’m great with kids and other dogs! I haven’t spent much time around cats, so I’m still figuring out how I feel about them. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots, so I’m ready to move in. Plus, I’m house trained! I’m a fast learner so I’ll be easy to train. If you’re looking for a fun and sweet pal, I’m your guy. I can’t wait to meet you!

Chinly

Hello, I’m Chinly! I am a three-year-old female Siamese cat. I pretty much get along with everyone! Dogs, kids, and other cats- I love them all! I am house trained and I’m well-mannered. I’m super sweet and just look at how pretty I am. If you’re looking for a friendly kitty to hang around home with, I would be thrilled to fill that role!

Callie

Hi there! I’m Callie, also known as Big Mama. I’m a 10-year-old female tortoise shell cat. I didn’t become dubbed Big Mama for nothing- the cat in the image is larger than she appears. I’m good with kids and I love other cats. Especially kittens, hence Big “Mama”. I am spayed, up to date on my shots, and I’m house trained, so I am ready for adoption. Just a fun fact about me: my favorite food is potato chips. I love ’em. I’m just a sweet girl who has a lot of love to give. Are you my forever family?

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?
Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

  
