Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Tiger, Stella, & Roddy

By
Olivia Kennah
-
23
Views

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Tiger

Hi there! I’m Tiger, a three-year-old male cat. I’m a super sweet boy who loves a good cuddle. I’m not neutered yet, but I will be upon adoption. I’m great with other cats, as well as dogs and kiddos. I’m declawed so your furniture is safe with me. I love my cat tower! I’ll be entertained for hours with a tower. I’m just a friendly cute boy who can’t wait to move in with my new family. When are you coming to get me?

Stella

Stella here! I’m a three-year-old female cat. I’m a bit shy at first by I’ll loosen up when I get to know you. I’m great with other cats and dogs too, and I love kids! I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. I’m a very sweet girl and I love to play. Give me a jingle ball cat toy and I’ll be a happy gal! I can’t wait to meet you!

Roddy

Howdy! I’m Roddy, an eight-month-old male kitty. I’m a friendly dude who loves to play and sleep. I’m getting used to being around other cats and I’m great with dogs. I will be neutered and up to date on my shots when I get adopted. I’m a pretty cool guy and I think we’ll hit it off great!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?
Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

  
