Adorable Adoptables: Badger, Skye, & Mercedes

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. These friendly pups are so excited to meet you.

Badger the Aussie Mix

Hey there! I’m Badger, a 2-year-old male Australian Shepherd mix. I’m just a good boy who is super lovable. Give me some cuddles and I’m all yours. I would love to curl up on the couch with you and get pets and loves all day! You have a couch, right?

Skye the Lab Mix

Hi! I’m Skye, a 7-month-old female lab mix. I’m very sweet and very cute. Just look at my adorable smile! I love to play just as much as I love to cuddle. You could say I’m the perfect mix of playful and sweet. I’m young, so I’m still learning. All I need is a little guidance.

Mercedes the Pit/Boxer Mix

Hello! My name is Mercedes. I’m an adult female Pit Bull/Boxer mix. I’m a bit high energy but there’s nothing wrong with being playful! I’m super sweet and friendly, and I just want a human to love. Will you be my human?

How to Adopt

Stop by Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions..

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

