Adorable Adoptables: Ollie, Shadow, & Link

This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Animal Control in Rock Springs. Check out these cute, sweet kitties.

Ollie the Cat

Hello! I’m Ollie, a 2-year-old male Siamese. I’m super sweet and very lovable. I love people and all cats and dogs. I don’t enjoy being picked up- in fact it makes me a little grumpy. But I like to cuddle, as long as it is on my terms. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots, so I’m ready to come home with you!

Shadow the Cat

Hi there! I’m Shadow. I am a two-year-old female cat, and I’m spayed and up to date on my shots. I’m a very sweet girl and I like most other cats- I’ll let you know right away if I don’t. It takes me a little bit of time to adjust to changes and new environments, but once I get used to things my personality shines. My favorite pastime is watching things. I love to sit back and just watch.

Link the Cat

Hey! I’m Link, a 1-year-old tricolor cat. I’m such a sweet guy who does really well with other cats. I’m very friendly and extremely adaptable. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots, so with my adaptability, I’m ready to go home with you today! Come meet me! I have a feeling you’ll love me.

How to Adopt

Stop by Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.

