Ali Mulhall Wins Wyoming State Amateur Golf Tournament at age 13, Sister Molli is Youngest Player Ever at age 9

Ali Mulhall, 13-year old Wyoming native, is the 2018 Wyoming State Amateur Women’s Golf Champion.

Her sister Molli, 9, was the youngest golfer to ever play in the tournament.

Both girls, who were just in Rock Springs last week with TaylorMade Golf for a Kari’s Access Awards partnership (read more about that here) shot well in the annual tournament, Molly finished 5th in the second flight. Their scores were Ali (69,73,77) and Molli (100,94,93).

Ali, who has already had a great year placing in the Masters Youth Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship, now resides in Nevada with her family where she has focused on her golf game and also attends school.

“It is an honor to win the The Wyoming State Amateur, my name will get to be on a trophy with a lot of great champions. -Ali Mulhall

Father Chris is the former pro at Rolling Green Country Club in Green River and him and his family have remained close to the area.