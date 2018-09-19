All West Communications President Appointed to NCTC Board of Directors

KAMAS, Utah– The NCTC (National Cable Television Cooperative) which represents more than 750 small and mid-size U.S. independent cable operators recently welcomed four new members to their Board of Directors. Matt Weller, President, All West Communications was chosen as one of those members.

He was selected based on twenty-plus years of technology expertise in IP (Internet Protocol) and VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), as well as his strong leadership and proven business skills.

This appointment provides All West with the opportunity to drive discussions regarding broadband’s and cable television’s future and vote on policies affecting their customers.

As NCTC President and CEO Rich Fickle said, “The board will work closely with NCTC leaders on topics critical to our members such as customer demand for more services and faster broadband speeds.”

And Mr. Weller is looking forward to being part of this dynamic group of leaders and working to ensure broadband and cable television continues to be accessible to those in outstretched areas.

“The NCTC Board of Directors is an incredibly productive and motivated group of leaders dedicated to helping cable operators of all sizes offer new ways for their customers to enjoy information and entertainment.

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves to start contributing to that effort,” stated Matt Weller, President, All West Communications.

Mr. Weller was appointed to the board on July 23, 2018 and will serve a three-year term.