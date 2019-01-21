Anderson Introduces Bill to Level Playing Field in Government Contracting

CHEYENNE — Natrona County Senator Jim Anderson (SD-28) has proposed legislation to level the playing field for union and non-union companies bidding government construction contracts in Wyoming.

Senate File 53 would prohibit a government entity from including language about labor organization agreements in construction contracts. According to the bill, this will “provide for more economical, nondiscriminatory, neutral and efficient procurement of construction related services by governmental entities.”

“To protect taxpayers and ensure equal opportunities for all Wyoming businesses, government construction bids need to be open to all interested companies,” said Senator Anderson. “In no way does this bill forbid a government entity from selecting a company using organized labor nor does it impact private building projects. Rather, this gives all companies equal access to bid on government contracts while improving transparency and lowering costs.”

“We owe it to the people of Wyoming to spend taxpayer money wisely and honor the spirit of Wyoming’s right to work status,” continued Senator Anderson. “Senate File 53 will make sure the government process delivers contracts to the most suitable companies. Period. If a union shop can provide the best product at a lower price great, but we should not artificially restrict competition.”

SF 53 passed the Senate Committee of the Whole on Friday and is awaiting further consideration by the Senate. Sponsors of the bill include Senator Anderson, Senator Brian Boner, Senator Ogden Driskill and Senator Dave Kinskey; along with Representative Aaron Clausen, Representative Tyler Lindholm, Representative Bill Pownall, and Representative Tom Walters.