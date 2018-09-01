Annual Labor Day Picnic & Food Drive Will Have Free Food, Fun & a Horseshoe Match

The Southwestern Wyoming Central Labor Council will again sponsor a food drive at their free annual Labor Day Picnic.

The picnic will be held on Labor Day, September 3rd from 11am-to-4pm at the Crossroads West Park on the west side of Rock Springs.

There will be a horseshoe tournament at 1pm, please bring your own horseshoes. Food and beverages are provided and as always the picnic is free.

All workers and their families are invited to attend the picnic and celebrate the Labor Day holiday. Please bring non-perishable food items to be donated to The Food Bank of Sweetwater County. The food bank is in need of packaged side dishes, egg noodles, sugar, flour, cereal, pasta and canned meat other than tuna.

The Southwestern Wyoming Central Labor Council represents eighteen local labor unions and thousands of workers in Southwestern Wyoming. Through the state AFL-CIO and our local unions we educate the public on workers’ rights and issues. The labor council works to eliminate the gender wage gap, valuing the labor of men and women equally. We advocate for a voice and dignity in the workplace and for a safe work environment. Our members are your neighbors. They are youth coaches and community leaders. We encourage our members to participate in the community and to spend their wages locally.

Labor Day, the first Monday in September, was made a federal holiday in 1894 by a unanimous vote of the United States Congress. The holiday is dedicated to the social and economic achievements provided by the labor of American workers.

“The vital force of labor added materially to the highest standard of living and the greatest production the world has ever known and has brought us closer to the realization of our traditional ideals of economic and political democracy. It is appropriate, therefore, that the nation pay tribute on Labor Day to the creator of so much of the nation’s strength, freedom, and leadership-The American Worker.”

-United States Department of Labor

